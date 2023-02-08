Parents task to collaborate with teachers for the progress of their ward in schools

08.02.2023 LISTEN

The Tema West Education Directorate has called parents to support the government in providing quality education to Ghanaians.

“Parents must consistently collaborate with teachers and education stakeholders to monitor the progress of their wards in school…. “play active roles in your ward's academics after enrolling them in schools.

“Once a child reaches a school-going age it is the responsibility of the parents to enroll them in school and must follow up in all things that make school-going interesting, and effective for the benefit of your wards,” Mr. Isaac MacCarthy-Mensah, Municipal Director of Education, Tema West Municipal Assembly has advised.

Mr. MacCarthy-Mensah stated in Tema in an interview that "We expect that parents visit our schools. We will be very happy to welcome them, they should come and ask how their children are performing, when they come, and there are other issues we will discuss with them even if it is once a term".

He noted that parents were to meet some basic needs such as giving them breakfast before leaving the house for school or making provisions for the child to have breakfast at school.

He mentioned that enrollment in the Tema West Municipality had consistently been on the rise; however, most parents do not visit the schools to know the performance and welfare of their wards.

He added that the children were also to be given some amount of money to cater for some few needs to complement the government’s one hot meal offered to the children.

Mr. MacCarthy-Mensah expressed concern that sometimes teachers find it difficult to reach parents to discuss issues affecting the welfare of the children.

—CDA Consult || Contributor