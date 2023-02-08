Police confirm man killed at West Hills Mall died after ‘obstruction’ of the airway by foreign body

08.02.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Police Service has announced the post-mortem result conducted on the man allegedly killed by an officer at the West Hills.

In the release, the Police said the post-mortem examination uncovered that the deceased, Shadrach Arloo died due to Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination also confirms that the report by the police that the deceased was spotted with a narcotics substance was true.

The police release indicates that eight zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene were retrieved from the throat of Shadrach Arloo during the post-mortem examination.

“On 7th February 2023, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the deceased's body in the presence of Alfred Boafo, father of the accused, Dr. Rosana Polinicio Segborwortso, Pathologist of GA East Municipal Hospital, representing the accused, Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu lawyer for the deceased, Louis Melabah Edeafor, uncle of the deceased, Isaac Anim Anno, father of the deceased and Anna Cobbina sister of the deceased.

“The pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body. He also retrieved from the throat of the deceased, eight (8) zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene. The retrieved suspected narcotic substances tested positive for cannabis when submitted for forensic examination, in the presence of all the interested parties,” the release from the police said.

The police note that from the very beginning of the incident, it has involved all interested parties in the investigation process.

The Police in its release has urged the general public to exercise restraint and patience with matters that are under Police investigation in order not to worsen the pain of those who are directly affected by such incidents.