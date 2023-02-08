Post-mortem reveals man killed at West Hills Mall had narcotic drugs in his throat

08.02.2023 LISTEN

A post-mortem examination has been conducted to establish the cause of death of the man allegedly killed by a Police officer at the West Hills Mall.

In a press release from the Ghana Police Service, it has disclosed that the deceased died as a result of Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination also revealed that zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene were retrieved from the throat of the deceased.

“On 7th February 2023, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the deceased's body in the presence of Alfred Boafo, father of the accused, Dr. Rosana Polinicio Segborwortso, Pathologist of GA East Municipal Hospital, representing the accused, Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu lawyer for the deceased, Louis Melabah Edeafor, uncle of the deceased, Isaac Anim Anno, father of the deceased and Anna Cobbina sister of the deceased.

“The pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body. He also retrieved from the throat of the deceased, eight (8) zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene. The retrieved suspected narcotic substances tested positive for cannabis when submitted for forensic examination, in the presence of all the interested parties,” parts of a release from the Ghana Police Service have indicated.

After the post-mortem examination, the case docket is being forwarded to the Attorney-General's Office for study and advice to determine further Police action.