Gov’t gives bondholders 3days administrative window to complete tender process

The government has announced a new decision taken on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) to assist bondholders who have encountered problems while attempting to complete the tender process.

In a press release, the Finance Ministry says it has decided to provide an administrative window for bondholders who have been unable to complete the tender process of the programme due to technical glitches to do so.

The administrative window will be open until Friday, February 10.

“In connection with the ongoing Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), the Government of Ghana thanks all bondholders who have so far tendered their bonds. However, it has come to the attention of Government that some bondholders faced technical glitches as they tried to complete the online tender process.

“As a result, Government is providing bondholders with a window to complete processes for tendering their bonds, in response to the terms of Exchange as amended pursuant to the 2nd Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum. This window ends on Friday, 10th February 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (GMT),” a press release from the Ministry of Finance signed by sector Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Tuesday.

The release indicates that the timetable of the Programme is not otherwise affected by this, except for the announcement date which is now expected to occur on Monday, February 13.

Meanwhile, the settlement of the programme is still scheduled for Tuesday, February 14.

The Finance Ministry is urging all eligible bondholders who were unable to complete the process to visit the website of the Central Securities Depository (www.csd.com.gh/dde) to complete the process.