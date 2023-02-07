Volta Revival Foundation restores hope, saves 31 children from marine trafficking

The Volta Revival Foundation, an anti-human trafficking non-governmental organization, has rescued 31 children forced into fishing on one of the largest man-made lakes in West Africa, the Volta Lake.

The children, after the rescue, were transported to safety and later pursued their academic dreams.

Ranging between the ages of 5 and 16, these survivors were found working in dangerous conditions, while others became victims of child labor.

The grail is a target by the Volta Revival Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) to rescue 40 to 50 trafficked children from the Volta Lake by April 2023 with support from the UNODC's annual grants through its United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons (UNVTF) with Women and Children.

Speaking to the media, the Country Manager of Volta Revival Foundation, Mr. Julius Odoi Amesimeku, shared that the Foundation is determined to relieve children from modern slavery and get them into the classroom.

Answering questions on the choice of the project site, the country manager explained that Wokumagbe, a predominantly fishing community in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, is an area where one could easily be trafficked.

"Wekumagbe has been found to be a hotbed for the trafficking of children into fishing in communities around the Volta Lake, such as Akosombo and Yeji. The project is aimed at rescuing these trafficked children and putting them in school by providing them with direct academic support, including books, uniforms, school bags, shoes, and others," Mr. Odoi Amesimeku noted.

The project includes community education through community durbars and forums, which are intended to intensify public education of parents and the community at large on the dangers of child trafficking and the legal implications.

The community would be provided with contact information of security personnel to report traffickers and suspected cases to law enforcement agencies for swift action.

There would also be officials of the Volta Revival Foundation in the community to monitor the education of the children to ensure that they are not re-trafficked.

The project, which commenced in November 2022 and runs through April 2023 has so far engaged in two rescue missions. It rescued 31 children, including 18 boys and 13 girls with assistance from the Department of Social Welfare (DSW), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in both the Ada-East and West Districts in the Greater Accra Region.