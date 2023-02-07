Sam George mocks Akufo’Addo’s Ministerial nominations; describes it as ‘Togo Jeans Reshuffle’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has reacted to the latest reshuffle of Ministerial appointees by President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This follows confirmation that the President has nominated new faces to head some ministries in his government.

The nominees are Kobina Tahiru Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry, Bryan Acheampong Minister for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, as well as Mohammed Anim Adam, Minister of State in the Finance Ministry.

The rest are Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State for Local Government and Decentralisation, Herbert Krapah Deputy Minister for Energy, and Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

Reacting to the nominations in a few words, Sam George described it as ‘Togo Jeans Reshuffle’.

The new ministerial nominations are all subject to vetting and approval by Parliament.