VIDEO: If you have to kill for the NDC to come to power do it – Youth Organiser incites youth

The Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Suame, Koampa Razak Avoliya is wanted by the Ghana Police Service.

This is after a video of him inciting the youth to be violent in the 2024 general elections went viral.

In the video, the NDC Youth Organiser in Suame makes a number of shocking pronouncements and incites the youth to kill NPP supporters if they have to do that for the party to come to power.

“When you are going [to vote] you should prepare yourself. If you will have to hit an NPP person with a stick for the NDC to come to power do it, if you have to shoot them do it.

“We are doing it and we are going to practice it. We are ready. Even the elected national executives encourage to do that,” Koampa Razak Avoliya is heard saying in the viral video:

Watch and listen to the NDC Youth Organiser for Suame in the attachment below:

Since the video went viral, the Ghana Police Service has issued a press release indicating that steps are being taken for the arrest of the NDC youth organiser.

Meanwhile, the NDC has issued a press release insisting that its youth organiser misspoke.