Rev. Ntim Fordjour reiterates government's commitment to quality education in Ghana

Deputy Minister for Education, Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour has reiterated the commitment of government towards the provision of quality education to enable students compete locally and internationally.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Akropong no. 2 in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region to climax their annual Akwambo Festival on Saturday, Deputy Minster disclosed that the NPP government has made education accessible.

He therefore encouraged parents to take advantage of the laudable programmes to invest in their children's education noting that it would be the best legacy they could leave for them and generations to come.

The Deputy Minister noted that Government had thereby created avenue for parents from both poor and rich backgrounds to enroll their children in school to become useful citizens.

"Through this initiative, Gomoa Akropong could raise Engineers, medical doctors, professional teachers, nurses and others. All these could only be done through quality level of education and that is what President Akufo-Addo's government stands for and is making sure it succeeds. We should therefore rally behind him.

"Through the Free Senior High School, popularly known as Free SHS, millions of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) students have gained admission to Senior High, Technical and Vocational Schools in every corner of the country and they are performing incredibly.

'With this God-sent intervention, parents have no excuse whatsoever to deny their children access to formal education. We are grateful for this burden-free programme which is unprecedented in history.

"NPP Government will continue to support every child of school-going age to attain higher heights in the educational ladder as a way of eradicating poverty and to improve quality lives in the country," he stated.

Chief of Gomoa Akropong no.2, Nana Odum Amanfo IV flanked by his Ninfahene, Nana Kweku Sah I, Kyidomhene, Nana Kobina Asiedu Paintsil, Omankrado, Nana Dr. Agyarkwa Akyen II thanked the Deputy Minister for gracing the festival which was aimed raising funds for educational projects to improve academic standards.

According to Nana Odum Amanfo IV, the visitation of the Deputy Minster was going to improve education in the community adding that the people have taken it upon themselves to upgrade educational standards.

He disclosed that the community was constructing a modern centre for students in Gomoa Akropong and its surrounding communities to benefit from the study of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) saying it was a self-help project being undertaken by the people through fundraising and personal support from individuals.

Nana Odum Amanfo IV expressed his appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central who is also Deputy Minister for Interior, Hon. Naana Eyiah for her immense contribution towards the construction of a durbar ground and the ICT centre.

"We want to raise Champions through Education. We want to produce the likes of Nana Dr. Agyarkwa Akyen II known in his private life as Nana Dr. Anan Bonney, Director of Finance at the Ministry of Education and Nana Kweku Sah I, also known in his private life as Mr Isaac Abeiku Saah, a Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service stationed at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region among others.

"These prominent personalities are also serving in various positions as Chiefs and consultants and are real models to the youth and are worthy of emulation," Nana Odum Amanfo IV disclosed.

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon Naana Eyiah pledged her support towards the early completion of the self-help projects with the assurance of bags of cement, sand and other building materials needed for its completion.

Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour later presented teaching and learning materials to over 15 basic and Senior High Schools to enhance effective teaching and learning. The beneficiary schools include Gomoa Gyaman Community Day Senior High School, Mozano Senior High School, SDA Senior High School at Gomoa Jukwa, Ogyedom Senior High and Technical School at Gomoa Afransi, Swedru Senior High School and Fettehman Senior High School at Gomoa Fetteh.

Present were DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the Central Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs. Apau, Gomoa Central District Director of Education, Madam Theodora Abaloo and Heads from the beneficiary schools.