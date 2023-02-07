Churches urged to fight immorality, indiscipline and other social vices in society

The National Superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church International, Ghana, Rev. Jerry Hanson Nortey has urged Churches worldwide to fight immorality in society saying it should be the main focus to curb indiscipline and other negative behaviours.

To him, the level of indiscipline in society could best be controlled by the churches whose mandate was to transform people with the gospel.

"It behoves on us as religious leaders and Churches to ensure moral upbringing not only to believers but the general public as a whole.

"The Church should not lose its core mandate of making sure that people don't go to their old ways of doing things contrary to the word of God. Religious Leaders must take the lead in changing lives through transformation," he stated.

Rev. Jerry Hanson Nortey said this at a send-off service in honour of Rev. Alexander Quarm and his wife Mrs. Hannah Quarm at the New Life Temple of the United Pentecostal Church International Ghana at Agona Swedru last Sunday.

He noted that the Church, traditional rulers, and Civil Society groups must all come together to fight societal cankers which he said were gradually destroying the moral fibre of society.

"The United Pentecostal Church International Ghana has put in place achievable measures to seriously work on indiscipline in the Society. We visit homes and communities in our catchment areas to sensitize them as to how they should live moral upright lives.

"We counsel them against acts contrary to the Word of God and the laws of Ghana thus urging them to desist from such immoral acts like 'Sakawa' Hard Drugs, Alcoholism and prostitution which usually leads them to face full rigorous of the law leading to imprisonment with hardcore sentences.

"It is not an easy job though, but we are poised to improve quality lives of the people in our communities where our churches are situated and I take delight in what we are doing," he stressed.

Rev. Jerry Hanson Nortey further stated that as part of the transformation agenda, the Church also has taken upon itself to visit Prison Camps to preach the gospel to the inmates. "We have a Prison Mission which supports the prisoners with items needed for a meaningful life."

On social responsibility, the National Superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church International Ghana noted that the Church participate in every programme and activity towards national development.

"We should not be selfish, we must support any activities initiated to improve the quality of lives of the people in our communities. Let us inculcate the spirit of volunteerism among our children so that they could contribute their quota towards community development," Rev. Nortey noted.

Interacting with newsmen, the newly promoted Central Presbyer of United Pentecostal Church International Ghana, Rev. Alexander Quarm on behalf of his wife and family lauded the New Life Temple Assembly and the entire members of the Church for their support and cooperation.

He urged Christians to be steadfast in their beliefs adding that their daily life should portray themselves as real model for others to follow.

"Am happy today because at least I have been able to provide the needed services towards the growth of the Church in Agona Swedru and Ewutu Zone in general. Am grateful for the overwhelming support I received during my term of office as resident Pastor of the Agona Swedru branch of New Life Temple Assembly since 2008.

"The Church now has a Minister's flat (Mission House) and is also undertaken construction of a Church building which is currently at the lintel level.

"We also have a Sprinter Bus and a parcel of land at Gomoa Kwameadwer for future projects. I pray that they continue to propagate the Gospel of Christ to win more souls for the Lord's Ministry," he noted.

Deacon Felix Tetteh Larbi on his part praise Rev. and Mrs Quarm for their selfless contribution towards the growth of the Agona Swedru branch of the Church

"We cherish the 14-year stay of Rev. Alexander Quarm and his wife Mrs. Hannah Quarm. They demonstrated virtues such as tolerance, initiative, moral uprightness, fortitude, discipline and above all close fellowship with God. They were also humble in all their dealings with the congregants," Decon Tetteh Larbi noted.