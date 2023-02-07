V/R: Police officer killed in motor-vehicle crash at Ketu South

An officer of the Ghana Police Service of the Kpetoe District of the Volta region has met his untimely death after an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The accident occurred on Monday morning when the deceased police officer riding a motorbike crashed into a taxi cab on a section of the Denu to Adina road.

Sadly, the police officer identified as G/CPL Richard Datsomor could not survive the accident.

Information gathered indicate that Seth Azaglo was driving an Opel Astra taxi with registration number ER 1377-W.

It is understood that he was driving from Adina towards Denu.

After the accident, the driver of the Opel Astra reportedly rushed the victim to the Ketu South Municipal hospital in Aflao for treatment.

Unfortunately, the police officer was pronounced dead by the Physician Assistant on duty.

Subsequently, officers from the MTTD of the Ketu Division were contacted by the hospital management.

They proceeded to the health centre and found the officer's body.