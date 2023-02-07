Set aside partisan cloaks and think Ghana – Alban Bagbin charge NPP, NDC MPs

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has admonished members of the chamber on Tuesday, February 7, when the house resumed sitting.

In his opening remarks to welcome Members of Parliament (MP), the Speaker of Parliament indicated that there are urgent issues that need to be resolved.

According to him, it is important that MPs from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) put aside their partisan cloaks and put Ghana first.

“Hon Members, we definitely have a lot on our plates for this sitting. There are urgent issues that require resolution, most of which are as a result of the state of our economy and the social issues arising therefrom.

“The electorate are looking up to us to help find solutions to these existential issues,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin told Parliament in his address.

The Speaker of Parliament added, “If there is a time that we as Members of Parliament ought to set aside our partisan cloaks and think Ghana, it is now. I am confident that with the Almighty God on our side, we will, together, ride the current storm.”

After resuming sitting, Parliament is set to look consider 61 bills.

While 49 instruments would be presented, there will be 827 questions, both normal and urgent to be put forward.

Additionally, there will be 34 Private Members’ Motions and 3 petitions before the House.