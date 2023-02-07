I have confidence in the ability of the new Minority leadership – Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has welcomed the new leadership of the Minority in Parliament to the august house.

In a statement before Parliament resumed sitting on Tuesday, February 7, after going on recess in December, the Speaker of Parliament stressed that he has no doubt the new leadership of the Minority selected by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will excel.

According to him, he believes new Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and the rest will meet the high expectations of stakeholders.

“The new leaders have all been in this House for a while and are very conversant with the culture and law of parliament. I have confidence in their ability to meet the high expectations of our stakeholders. On behalf of the House, and on my part, I warmly welcome them to the hot seats of the leadership of Parliament. Congratulations. I wish you well,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said while addressing Parliament.

In his address, the Speaker of Parliament also took time to commend the outgoing leadership of the Minority.

He noted that he has no doubt there is something new awaiting outgoing leader Haruna Iddrisu after losing the Minority Leader role.

“The former members of the leadership, led by Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, must be applauded too. Their record of performance is visible for all to see and I hope the new leadership will continue to draw from their fountain of wisdom, trove of wealth, and experience. I know what it entails, as a veteran of this journey and experience, to lead a populous Minority Caucus in Parliament.

“All I can say to the former leaders is, the Lord is your Shepherd, you shall not want. When one door closes, many doors open; and I tell you for sure, that many of the open doors are better and higher than the closed door. Look at the opened doors and not the closed one,” Alban Bagbin advised.