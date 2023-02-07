Suame NDC Youth Organiser is an innocent activist; don’t harass him – NDC tells Police Service

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has jumped to the defense of its Youth Organiser in the Suame Constituency.

This comes after the Ghana Police Service announced that steps are being taken to get the Youth Organiser of the NDC arrested after he was seen in a viral video calling on supporters of the party to attack persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections.

In a press release from the largest opposition party on Tuesday, February 7, it has admitted that its youth organiser for Suame Constituency did not speak well.

However, it insists that he must not be harassed by the Ghana Police Service over what the party describes as activism.

“We have taken notice of a video in circulation on social media in which the NDC Youth Organizer for Suame is heard making some statements that border on possible reprisals to state-sponsored violence during elections.

“We note that the young man misspoke, as the message he sought to convey did not come out as intended,” a release from the NDC signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said.

It added, "the Ghana Police Service must stop harassing this innocent NDC activist, who clearly spoke out of the pain he and other NDC supporters have suffered in the hands of NPP thugs in the Ashanti Region over the years and rather, focus on arresting NPP bandits and terrorists who have attacked a Court of competent jurisdiction in Kumasi and have actually maimed and killed several innocent Ghanaians.”

Meanwhile, the NDC is urging the millions of its young supporters to “continue to exercise restraint and not allow the fact that President Akufo-Addo rode to power on the back of so much bloodshed and barbarity to make them want to mimic Nana Akufo Addo and his very violent political party.”

Below is the press release from the NDC:

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

07/02/23

We have taken notice of a video in circulation on social media in which the NDC Youth Organizer for Suame is heard making some statements that border on possible reprisals to state-sponsored violence during elections.

We note that the young man misspoke, as the message he sought to convey did not come out as intended.

It is an indisputable fact that state-sponsored violence and thuggery has been the modus operandi of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have benefitted and continues to profit from violence as we witnessed in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye-election, the 2020 Voter Registration Exercise and the 2020 General Election during which eight (8) innocent Ghanaians were murdered by state-sponsored bandits belonging to the ruling NPP.

It is hypocritical that the Ghana Police Service which failed to even comment on or take action against the NPP bandits who perpetuated these heinous crimes against innocent Ghanaians, most of whom are NDC members, will turn around to swiftly call for the arrest of a young man for misspeaking.

Again, it is the height of hypocrisy to hear people in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and the New Patriotic Party pretend to condemn the statement of this constituency youth leader, when not too long ago, NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo and other NPP national leaders threatened fire and brimstone at a time when this nation had not experienced anything close to the barbarity seen during the Ayawaso West Wuogon and 2020 general elections. We have not forgotten about the infamous "All die be die" mantra of the current President, neither have we forgotten about Kennedy Agyapong's call for the murder of people of certain ethnic extraction in Ghana; a comment that was celebrated by the NPP. Sammi Awuku's call for NPP supporters to inflict pain and injury on their opponents with pestles is still fresh on our minds, and so is Anthony Karbo's call for Afghanistan to be visited on Ghana. We have also not forgotten about Wontumi's call for an Arab Spring-styled violence in Ghana.

Whilst we do not subscribe to violence as a party, except in cases of self defense, we cannot overlook the genuine sentiment and frustration of people who feel helpless in the face of incessant and unprovoked attacks and killings under this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. In the circumstances, we reiterate that the young man misspoke and must be pardoned.

The Ghana Police Service must stop harassing this innocent NDC activist, who clearly spoke out of the pain he and other NDC supporters have suffered in the hands of NPP thugs in the Ashanti Region over the years and rather, focus on arresting NPP bandits and terrorists who have attacked a Court of competent jurisdiction in Kumasi and have actually maimed and killed several innocent Ghanaians.

We urge the millions of our young supporters to continue to exercise restraint and not allow the fact that President Akufo Addo rode to power on the back of so much bloodshed and barbarity to make them want to mimic Nana Akufo Addo and his very violent political party.

Signed,

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

National Communications Officer, NDC