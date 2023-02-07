2024 elections: Police hunts NDC man who said it's OK to kill NPP supporters so Mahama can be president

The police is on a manhunt for a man who identifies himself as the Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region for inciting violence.

The suspect, in a viral video, was captured calling on supporters of the NDC to attack supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

The police, in a statement, said the Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice.

Meanwhile, the police has urged political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions “as we work together to safeguard the peace and security of our beloved country.”

