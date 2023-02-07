Upper West: Fire destroy girls dormitory of Eremon SHS

Fire has gutted down the girls’ dormitory of the Eremon Senior High School in the Lawra municipality of the Upper West Region.

The incident, which occurred last night destroyed properties and rendered over a hundred students homeless.

It took personnel of the Ghana National fire service to prevent the fire from extending to other buildings.

Last night's inferno is the fourth to be recorded within the last two weeks after three of such incidents were earlier recorded at the Wa Secondary Technical School.

