Treason trial: Lawyer abandons accused person

Bright Alan Debrah, a freight forwarder, accused of treason, says his lawyer has abandoned him to his fate.

He is one of the accused persons in the ongoing trial of ten persons accused of attempting to overthrow the Government.

He informed the High Court trying them that Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu had withdrawn his services when all the accused persons were reporting back to the Court after an order to produce their witness statements.

“Mr Adawudu called me on Saturday telling me that he can no longer represent me. So I am pleading with the Court to give me time to talk to him,” he said.

The three-panel-member Court presided over by Mrs Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe said no lawyer had the right to tell a client he can not represent him again, adding that the lawyer was obliged to represent him or send a representative.

If he intends to withdraw his representation, he should file an application to withdraw his representation, giving reasons he can not continue to represent, the Court said.

It stated that Mr Adawudu would be recorded as Debrah’s lawyer until he filed an application and same was determined.

The Court had received four witness statements and advised that the rest followed same as they would be recorded as having exercised their right to remain silent when the time came for them to open their defence.

The trial was adjourned to February 8, 2023.

Bright Alan Debrah has been charged with conspiracy to commit to wit high treason.

He is standing trial with Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and ACP Dr Agordzo which they have all denied their various charges.

GNA