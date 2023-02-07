Gov’t paid David Adjaye additional GHS33.5million for minor national cathedral design variation – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led government has paid Mr David Adjaye an additional US$5.8million (specifically US$5,817,769.65; amounting to a staggering GHS33,539,442.03 in 2021) for a minor design variation to the national cathedral design to include a 300+ seater restaurant and expansion of an already paid for Bible museum.

According to the MP, this latest information confirms that so far, the Ghanaian taxpayer has coughed up an exorbitant US$25,444,192.42 (GHS152.6million) solely for Mr Adjaye’s cathedral architectural designs.

“Put in context, this GHS152.6million is more than the entire 2023 compensation (salaries and wages) budgetary allocation for the Ministries of Food and Agriculture; Trade and Industry; Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; Energy; Information; Roads and Highways; Works and Housing; Communications and Digitalisation; Youth and Sports; Railways Development, and a host of others,” Mr Ablakwa said in a Facebook post.

In addition, he stated that “GHS152.6million can also complete more than 80% of the abandoned Saglemi affordable housing units,” adding “It could equally have completed the targeted 200 E-Block community senior high schools project.”

In his view, Ghana’s current economic tribulations are undoubtedly self-inflicted—definitely created by the NPP administration.

Touching on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, Mr Ablakwa said the heartbreaking images of Ghana’s pensioners and vulnerable senior citizens picketing at the Finance Ministry when they should be enjoying a well-deserved restful and happy retirement with their grandchildren is undoubtedly the result of reckless mismanagement and cruel dissipation of the nation’s resources by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta inept government.

He prayed and solidarised with all pensioners while calling on the government to listen and immediately exempt them from its DDEP.

Mr Ablakwa said he cannot wait for Parliament’s parliamentary probe into the “scandal-plagued” National Cathedral project.

Source: Classfmonline.com