Sege MP holds free medical outreach for constituent

07.02.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Sege, Hon. Christian Corletey Otuteye has organised a free medical screening for his constituent.

The free medical outreach program, which is one of the Sege MP’s initiatives on health was well attended by the good people of Kasseh North.

The venue for the program was Agbenyegahkope, a farming community within the Sege Constituency.

The process of mobilization included the use of mass media such as radio, community announcements, flyers, announcements in churches and various social gatherings.

The free medical outreach program, held on Monday, 6th February 2023 saw the medical team attend to 470 adults and 70 children.

Free medical tests for blood pressure and blood glucose were performed for participants. Some were also tested for hepatitis B and HIV based on consent from participants.

There were free consultations by medical officers and free prescribed drugs. Some participants were dewormed.

According to statistics given by Dr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey who led the medical team, a total of 150 participants were diagnosed with several diseases and given drugs. 107 individuals were tested for HIV which consist of 27 male, and 80 females, however none was reactive.

88 persons tested for hepatitis virus and 9 (10.23%) tested positive, while 79 (89.77%) tested negative. 540 persons tested for blood glucose (Random and fasting blood sugars) and 70 (12.96%) had high blood glucose levels while 470 (87.04%) had normal blood glucose levels. 40 (57.14%) of persons with high blood glucose levels were not aware of their blood glucose levels prior to testing as well as persons tested positive for hepatitis B.

On blood pressure levels, Dr. Divine indicated that 500 persons (92.59%) had normal blood pressure levels whilst 40 persons (7.41%) recorded either high or low blood pressure levels.

The MP, Hon. Christian Corletey Otuteye who attended the program together with other Sege Constituency NDC Executives led by Chairman Enoch Teye Sewornu expressed satisfaction with the work done by the organizers and medical teams.

He assured the people of his readiness to help those with various non-communicable diseases manage their conditions so that they can lead productive and impactful lives.

The MP stated that this was not his first medical outreach as similar exercises were held in the past.

He further indicated his readiness to take the medical outreach to many other communities across the Sege-Constituency to help the people know their health status and get treatment for various health conditions.

Key Opinion Leaders and the people of Agbenyegahkope could not hide their joy and thanked the MP for holding such a medical outreach in their community.