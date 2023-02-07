A/R: Two vehicles land in ditch at Kumasi

Passengers and drivers in two accident vehicles in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, have miraculously escaped death by a whisker.

The two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla saloon car and Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus, both landed in a ditch just on the shoulder of the road, after they had crashed dangerously.

Passengers and drivers in both vehicles sustained severe body injuries after the heavy crash, but miraculously, no death was recorded in the accident.

The accident reportedly happened at the Kentinkrono Silicon Hotel Junction, on the main Kumasi to Accra Highway.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla car, registered GN 3657 Z, Kofi Dwamena, 69, from Kumasi to Accra direction, was negotiating a left turn to join the Nsenie direction at 5:20pm last Friday.

The police said the Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus, registered AW 2968-21, driven by Abdul Latif Rauf, aged 28, from the Accra direction, crashed into the Toyota Corolla car.

“Both vehicles landed into a ditch at the offside section of the road. Drivers involved and some passengers in the bus sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to KNUST Hospital for treatment,” a police report said.

It said driver Dwamena Kofi and victim Salis Mohammed, aged 28 years, a passenger, “are still on admission responding well to treatment.”

