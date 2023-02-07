DDEP: Ken Ofori-Atta’s approach not the best; may affect implementation, acceptability of IMF programme - Godfred Bokpin

07.02.2023 LISTEN

Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Godfred A. Bokpin has raised concern about the approach of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to finalize the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In his view, the approach by the Minister is not the best and has the potential to affect implementation and acceptable of the support-Programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During an engagement on Starr News, Prof. Godfred Bokpin argued that if not for the various fiscal adjustments being made by the Finance Minister, there would have been progress on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme to fast track the final stages of talks for the IMF deal.

“Combined with the considerable fiscal adjustment we would have resolved this by now and probably have an IMF program by now. Without an external anchor you will see stability. We have also seen some stability at the global level.

“So in terms of imported inflation and all of that you will see that in moderation. There are those who think that inflation has not seen its worst. So perhaps in terms of elevated prices to the end of the first quarters yes we should not be surprised. But it depends on how fast we are able to do some of these things and particularly get an IMF program,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin argued,

The economist added, “So a lot depends on how quickly we are able to build consensus with everybody. But the approach the Minister of Finance has adopted in itself creates a whole lot of disaffection in seeking for the IMF program. Therefore it may affect the implementation and acceptability of the IMF program at the end of the day. It is also about strategy and I think it has been done poorly.”

Meanwhile, today is the deadline for the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme. Bondholders who do subscribe to the Programme will be left on their own.