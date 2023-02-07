Ghana, Africa must demand new relations with the west; avoid being treated as slave depot for cheap resources - Kofi Amoah

Ghanaian business moguls, Dr. Kofi Amoah has stressed that the time has come for Ghana and other countries on the African continent to demand better from the West.

In a statement, he has admonished African governments to demand new relations with the West and make it clear that the continent will no longer be treated as a slave depot for cheap resources.

“Africa must DEMAND new relations with the WEST, Africa offers a lot to the world n she must ‘agitate’ for change, n not be treated as a slave depot for cheap resources

“Political independence did not dismantle economic apartheid. Africa can develop if unchained. It’s up to us,” Dr. Kofi Amoah shared in a post on Twitter.

In a message to Ghanaians and the people of Africa, Dr. Kofi Amoah has called for all to rise up against leaders engaged in looting but in a peaceful manner.

“It has always been up to us to rise up from our bootstraps and progress just like other former colonial countries have done…their leaders used to come to our Nkrumahs for advice

"Presently our leaders have joined the exploiters in the looting spree. Dont get angry, get up 4 real,” Dr. Kofi Amoah stressed in his post on Twitter.