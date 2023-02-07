Election 2024: Police chase NDC Youth Organiser for inciting violence

The Police are on a manhunt for a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for inciting violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a viral video, the NDC executive who identifies himself as the Youth Organiser for the party in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region was seen calling on supporters of the NDC to attack persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections for them to secure power.

“You cannot go into an elections without any casualties and my advice to my party members as a Youth Organiser of NDC is that we’ve taken our decision with the youth that any NPP member who’ll misbehave this time around should be beaten.

“They should be beaten because it is the surest way which the party can survive in the constituency. If eight people should died before Akufo-Addo becomes a President then there’s nothing wrong we killing two in Suame for John Mahama to also become President.

“My advice to my fellow youth of NDC is for them to arm themselves and not to attack NDC members but NPP members and if it will take assaulting someone with stick for the party to wrest power just do it. If it will take shooting someone for NDC to win power just go ahead and shoot the person because Akufo-Addo has shown us how to do it and that’s what I was teaching the youth to do. We’re ever ready to do it because our new national executives elected are urging us to do that

But in a statement issued by the police, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice.

The police take the opportunity to urge political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions and work together to safeguard the peace and security of the nation.

Read below the Police’s statement:

POLICE STATEMENT ON VIRAL VIDEO INCITING POLITICAL VIOLENCE AHEAD OF THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS

The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which a person who identifies himself as the Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region calls on supporters of the NDC to attack persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice.

Meanwhile, we would like to take this opportunity to urge political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as we work together to safeguard the peace and security of our beloved country.

—DGN online