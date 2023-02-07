Regular stakeholder engagements, consensus building will speed our efforts toward economic stability – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has alluded to the importance of building consensus on government's effort to alleviate the country’s recent economic quagmire.

The lawmaker is of the view that frequent stakeholder engagement will birth more unique ideas to guide the government’s effort in restoring macroeconomic stability.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council in Accra on Monday, February 6, the government spokesperson noted that his outfit is ready to accommodate different stakeholder views to achieve the needed progress.

The Ofoase Ayirebi MP posited that the lack of consensus building will make it difficult to achieve the needed progress required by the country.

"The need for constant engagement and consensus building between Government and stakeholders within the economy cannot be overemphasized. Among other things, we need consensus for economic progress.

"Different stakeholders have different interests and objectives. And if each stakeholder sticks to an unyielding position, we can hardly make progress," the minister averred.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah reiterated that "it is important that we engage regularly to find common ground on these things that matter most to us collectively."

Siding with the minister’s assertion, the council, after presenting a communiqué to government through the information ministry, agreed to do its best to ensure that the country succeeds.