Either our IMF deal is sealed by March or the hardship increases – Ofori-Atta insists on implementing DDE

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has reiterated the need for the country to secure an IMF bid by all means in March, this year.

Speaking to the media during a picketing by pensioners' bondholders at the ministry on Monday, February 6, the minister noted that failure to make progress in grabbing the 3billion dollars from the IMF may worsen the hardships in the country.

It is for this reason Mr. Ofori-Atta wants Ghanaians to accept the DDE to seal the IMF deal to help stabilise the country’s economy.

"We really feel that government has listened; there is humanity to us; we are protecting the destitute, widows, and the orphans and the older people who have worked for this nation. We are in a crisis; we cannot put our heads under the sun and pretend that we are not.

"We need to be mindful that we really need to be successful in going to the fund by this March to avoid what we all experienced last year, which we all don't want to experience again," he said.

Meanwhile, the pensioner bondholders have fiercely resisted their inclusion in the programme, calling on the government to immediately exclude them.

They also vowed to always picket at the finance ministry until their goal is achieved.