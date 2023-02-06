Minority reshuffle: NDC Council of Elders separate Asiedu-Nketia squad, NDC MPs 'dog fight'

06.02.2023 LISTEN

Following series of meetings, the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it has been able to resolve the confusion caused by the reshuffle of the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

The decision by the leadership of the party to change the face of the Minority in Parliament did not sit down well with several Members of Parliament who raised concerns over the lack of consensus.

In the midst of agitations, the aggrieved MPs called on the Council of Elders to step in.

Today, Monday, February 6, the NDC Council of Elders has disclosed that the matter has been resolved amicably.

“Over the past several days, the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been holding a series of meetings on a petition submitted by a group of NDC Members of Parliament on the changes to the party’s Parliamentary leadership announced earlier by the Party Leadership,” part of a release signed by Council of Elders chairman Alhaji Mahama Iddrissu said.

The release explained, “The Council approached the engagements conscious of the need for an early resolution which will be in the best interest of the party and mindful of the imperatives of unity and cohesion at a time Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to rescue the country from the dismal state of affairs which has been the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government.

“While recognizing that the party leadership was within its rights to make appointments or rotate the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament as has been the case since the inception of the Parliament of the 4th Republic, the Council is of the view that the processes need to be improved. Accordingly, the Council noted that in the instant case, the approach, level of consultation, timing as well as the mode and manner of notifying the affected persons could have been better.

“That notwithstanding, the Council implored our Honorable MPs to accept the decision of the party leadership and work with the newly appointed leadership of the caucus. This position was discussed with representatives of the petitioners who fully appreciated the stance of Council and offered to communicate same to the petitioners.”

After resolving the impasse, the NDC Council of Elders has now called for togetherness and unity of purpose within the minority caucus and urges all members of the party to let peace prevail.

“Let us not do anything to hamper the clear opportunity the NDC has to emerge victorious in the 2024 elections,” the press release added.

Below is a copy of the press release;

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release:

6th February, 2023.

NDC COUNCIL OF ELDERS AMICABLY RESOLVES IMPASSE OVER APPOINTMENT OF NEW LEADERSHIP OF MINORITY CAUCUS.

Over the past several days, the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been holding a series of meetings on a petition submitted by a group of NDC Members of Parliament on the changes to the party’s Parliamentary leadership announced earlier by the Party Leadership.

The Council approached the engagements conscious of the need for an early resolution which will be in the best interest of the party and mindful of the imperatives of unity and cohesion at a time Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to rescue the country from the dismal state of affairs which has been the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government.

While recognizing that the party leadership was within its rights to make appointments or rotate the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament as has been the case since the inception of the Parliament of the 4th Republic, the Council is of the view that the processes need to be improved. Accordingly, the Council noted that in the instant case, the approach, level of consultation, timing as well as the mode and manner of notifying the affected persons could have been better.

That notwithstanding, the Council implored our Honorable MPs to accept the decision of the party leadership and work with the newly appointed leadership of the caucus. This position was discussed with representatives of the petitioners who fully appreciated the stance of Council and offered to communicate same to the petitioners.

The Council has advised the leadership of the party to as a matter of urgency, accelerate work on the draft framework of rules for to guide decisions relating to matters such as the appointment of parliamentary leadership of the party. The Council will ensure that this framework is in place within the shortest possible time.

The Council regrets the media altercations that took place in the aftermath of the leadership changes and the failure of the protagonists to resort to the internal grievance resolution mechanisms of the party to address their concerns. The Council is of the hope that such political point-scoring which is not part of our political ethos will be avoided in future. All concerned parties have accepted the Council’s advice and pledged to abide by it.

The Council of Elders acknowledges the leadership and sterling achievements of the outgoing leaders of the NDC caucus namely, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Hon. James Klutse Avedzi and Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak who have raised the profile of the NDC minority caucus and demonstrated that indeed it is the NDC who has the men and women capable of turning the fortunes of Ghanaians around. Their efforts have contributed to reassuring Ghanaians that the NDC party is ready to assume power and rescue the nation from the depths of despair and desperation. Indeed, the NDC party must not and will never forget the contributions of our three respected comrades in improving the electoral fortunes of the party.

The Council of Elders hereby calls for togetherness and unity of purpose within the minority caucus and urges all members of the party to let peace prevail. Let us not do anything to hamper the clear opportunity the NDC has to emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.

It is our hope that the new Minority Caucus leadership will provide the leadership that will guarantee a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general elections so that we can together rescue our beloved country from the hands of the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government.

Signed.

Alhaji Mahama Iddrissu

(Chairman, Council of Elders)