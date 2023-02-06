Akufo-Addo extends condolence to the people of Turkey, Syria for the loss of lives after tragic earthquake

06.02.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has tragically claimed the lives of over 1,000 people.

In a post on social media, the President has extended his condolence and that of Ghana to the government and people of the two affected countries as they continue to count their losses.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Ghana President is praying for Black Stars winger Christian Atsu to be found safe and in good condition. He is reported to be trapped in rubble after the earthquake collapsed a building he was in.

“May their souls rest in perfect peace. Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound,” President Akufo-Addo added in his statement.

While there has been a search and rescue operation since morning, there is no new update on the whereabouts of Christian Atsu.