Turkey Earthquake; We pray our dear Christian Atsu is found safe and sound – Akufo Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the government and people of Turkey over the earthquake in the country.

The world woke up to the tragic news of a devastating earthquake in the European country, killing over 1,000 people today.

Ghanaians have been heavily affected, as credible sources reported that Black Stars' player Christian Atsu is nowhere to be found.

The Hatayspor winger is reportedly trapped under rubble, along with the club's sporting director Taner Savut, who are all yet to be found after the earthquake.

Even though most affected individuals have been rescued, the magnitude 7.8 earthquake is expected to result in an increased death toll of over 5,000 by the end of the day.

The President, after consoling families of the dead victims, said the entire nation is hoping 31-year-old Christian Atsu is found soon and alive.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake May their souls rest in perfect peace.," the president wrote in a social media post.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound," the post ended.