Oti Boateng Old Students Association launches homecoming celebration

President of OBOSA, Mr Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel

The Oti Boateng Old Students Association (OBOSA) will on Saturday, 11th February 2023, launch its homecoming celebration at the Oti Boateng Senior High School (OBOSS) in Koforidua of the Eastern Region.

The homecoming launch coincided with the 10th-anniversary celebration of the regimental band of the school, which is the second best national senior high school regimental band in the country.

The OBOSA Homecoming 2023 is under the theme: "Harnessing Diversity for Collective Development".

In an interview with the media, the National President of OBOSA, Mr Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel said the time had come to harness the potential of all old students for the collective development of the school.

He added that OBOSS is 32 years old and currently recognised as one of the best schools in the country in terms of academic performance.

"The school is currently the 15th best in the country, 3rd best in the Eastern Region and 2nd best in the New Juaben Municipality according to the school's performance league table of the West African Examinations Council published by the Ghana Education Service in 2019," he revealed.

He indicated that the association is poised at promoting and supporting the school through management to take the number one spot in the country as regards academic-related activities.

According to Mr Appah-Peniel, one of the objectives of the association is to help members to appreciate the unity of the association in its diversity and to promote a sense of belonging to an academic world.

In addition, he said another objective is to encourage members to render practical service to and on behalf of the school and also to promote the overall development of OBOSS.

The homecoming is a year-long celebration with interesting activities that will be unveiled on 11th February 2023.

He called on all old students - both home and abroad - to come home after 32 years to participate in the celebration.