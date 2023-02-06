60-year-old woman stabbed to death by 21-year-old boy at Sepe-Boukrom

A woman believed to be in her early 60s has been stabbed to death at Sepe-Boukrom in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The body of the woman was reportedly hidden in her bathroom after she was killed by the suspect.

The deceased, Madam Rose Gyaah was allegedly stabbed eight times with a knife on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The suspect, Koo Baah, age 21, according to eyewitnesses threatened to kill anyone who will try to arrest him with a gun after committing the heinous act.

He was later arrested by some youth in the area and handed to the police at Airport.

A tenant in the house, Mr Hamidu Issah narrated the incident to this reporter. "We heard Madam Rose shouting the name of Koo Baafi who happens to be an errand boy for her. So we thought it was a normal call which she normally do, but we realized the deceased's voice was faint and so we rushed to her room at the last floor of the three-story building," he stated.

He added, “We got there only to see blood stains all over the place, so we begun following the blood stains and discovered the woman was dragged to the bathroom by the suspect. We immediately called the police but the woman was dead when she was finally sent to the hospital by police.”

The Assembly Member of Sepe Buokrom Electoral Area, Hon Basoa Joseph confirmed both the death of the deceased and the arrest of the suspect.

He appealed to the family of the deceased to remain calm and allow police investigate the incident.