It’s time Ghanaians rise against this nepotistic gov’t; it has shown appetite for big talk but no action – Arise Ghana

Pressure group, Arise Ghana has accused the government of showing an appetite for big talk but no action.

On the back of the many irregularities in the Auditor-General’s report on Covid-19 expenditure and the grievances expressed by bondholders after the announcement of the government’s Debt Exchange Programme, Arise Ghana is calling on the citizenry to rise up and demand better.

“It is time for Ghanaians to rise against a government that has shown appetite for big talk but no action. It is time to rise against a nepotistic government. It is time to rise against a government whose stock in trade is to make the Ghanaian worse off.

“In the subsequent days we shall announce plans for our next line of action what we intend to do to ensure that Ken OFORI-Atta does not continue to wreck this economy with more and more hardships,” Mensah Thompson, a leading member of Arise Ghana told journalists at a press conference in Accra on Monday, February 6.

According to the pressure group, the cataclysmic economy the country finds itself in today could have been avoided with a sound Finance Minister.

The group argues that Ghana’s economy is headed in no particular direction and appears to be on life support at the intensive care unit of Korle-Bu Hospital.

Arsie Ghana insists that the low level that Ghana’s economy has declined is the sole creation of President Akufo-Addo’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

The group is of the view that the continued stay in office of the Minister can only make things murkier for the Ghanaians.

“In light of this, we are left with no option than declaring Ken Ofori-Atta, a persona non grata. We call on the media and the public to withdraw all official courtesies accorded him, we do not recognize Ken OFORI-Atta as our Finance Minister or a Public Officer,” Mensah Thompson told the press.