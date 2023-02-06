Arise Ghana declares Ken Ofori-Atta persona non grata, 'we don't recognize him as our finance minister anymore'

Pressure group, Arise Ghana has announced that it will no longer recognise Ken Ofori-Atta as the country’s Minister of Finance.

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, a leading member of the group, Mensah Thompson declared the Finance Minister as a persona non grata.

It is also urging the media and Ghanaians to withdraw all official courtesies accorded him.

The decision by Arise Ghana according to Mensah Thompson is because Ken Ofori-Atta is widely blamed for the current hardships in the country.

“Evidently, our economy is headed in no particular direction to be charitable or better still, our economy is on life support at the intensive care unit of KorleBu Hospital. The low level that Ghana’s economy has declined is the sole creation of President Akufo-Addo’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

“The continued stay in office of Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister can only make things murkier for the Ghanaians. In the light of this, we are left with no option than declaring Ken Ofori-Atta, a persona non grata,” Mensah Thompson told the media at the press conference.

He added, “We call on the media and the public to withdraw all official courtesies accorded him, we do not recognize Ken OFORI-Atta as our Finance Minister or a Public Officer."

According to Arise Ghana, the cataclysmic economy of Ghana today could have been avoided with a sound Finance Minister.

The group wants Ghanaians to rise up against the government for showing an appetite for big talk but no action.