Court orders Goldfields Ghana Limited to pay ex-employee 72 months of basic salary with interest

n Accra High Court has ordered Goldfields Ghana Limited to pay Raphael Setorworfia, an ex-employee, 72 months of his basic salary at the time of his retirement on medical grounds in June 2018.

The Court, presided over by Mr Justice William Boampong, held that the order was in accordance with Article 11 (b) of the staff Collective Agreement governing his employment.

The court said it considered the fixed term contract under, which Mr Setorwofia (the Plaintiff) was employed.

According to the court since Goldfields had withheld money belonging to the Plaintiff, interest was payable on the amount.

The court will later determine the rate of interest to be paid if the parties do not agree on the interest.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, who represented the Plaintiff in a statement to the GNA, said the court had adjourned the matter to February 20.

“There was no representation for the defendant (Goldfields Ghana Limited) in Court,” the statement added.

GNA