Galamsey fraud: Court adjourns Charles Bissue’s case against OSP to March 13

The High Court has adjourned to March 13 the case brought against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I. by former Presidential Staffer and former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue.

Mr. Bissue is asking the High Court to stop the OSP from investigating and prosecuting him on the basis that he has already been investigated and set free by Ghana Police on allegations of corruption levelled against him by Tiger Eye P.I. in their documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud Part One’.

He also applied to injunct OSP, Anas and Tiger Eye from doing anything concerning the investigation and/ or prosecution of him till the determination of the case.

This process was first filed on 23 December 2022. This was subsequently amended in the application on 4 January 2023 without amending the affidavit in support. The OSP is opposed to the application in no uncertain terms.

In Court, today, Monday, 6 February 2023, lawyers for Mr. Bissue prayed to withdraw the application filed on 23 December 2022 and also announced they have amended the affidavit in support of the application filed on 4 January 2023.

This latest process, filed on 27th January 2023, is yet to be served on the OSP and the other Defendants.

The Court adjourned the hearing of the injunction application to the 13 of March 2023 for Defendants to be served and for them to also respond if they deem fit to do so.

