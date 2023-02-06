Earthquake in Turkey: Continue to pray for God to spare the life of Christian Atsu – Mahama urges Ghanaians

06.02.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the earthquake in Turkey that has seen ex-Black Stars winger Christian Atsu trapped in rubble and missing.

In a statement on his social media, the politician has urged Ghanaians to continue to pray for God to spare the life of the footballer.

“Let's continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

According to information gathered from portals in the European country, over 1,000 people have already died after the earthquake in Turkey.

Sadly, Ghanaian international player, Christian Atsu is nowhere to be found. Checks have revealed that the former Chelsea FC winger has been trapped under rubble after the tragic earthquake.

Fortunately, there is a search-and-rescue operation underway to find the former Black Stars talisman.

Christian Atsu, 31, is in Turkey where is playing football with Superliga side Hatayspor.

Confirmed reports indicate that the club's Sporting Director Taner Savut is also yet to be found. He is suspected to be trapped under the rubble after the earthquake.