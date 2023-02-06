No additional production activity in upstream oil sector under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t due to greed – Mahama fires

06.02.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has hit out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his latest statement on social media.

In a post on Twitter, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shared what he believes is the reason why Ghana has not made additional production in the upstream oil sector since President Akufo-Addo took over from him.

According to him, there has been no additional production activity in the last seven years due to greed and ineptitude which has been prioritised ahead of the national interest.

He adds that the tenure under President Akufo-Addo has been wasted years as far as production in the upstream oil sector is concerned.

“Wasted years! We bequeathed to the Akufo-Addo gov’t two new oil fields, TEN and Sankofa. Greed and ineptitude as against national interest means a sad reality of no additional production activity in our upstream oil sector in the last 7 years,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said.