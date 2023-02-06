NPP condoles with family of demise Overlord of Gonja

06.02.2023 LISTEN

Members of the New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region have expressed their condolences to the Gonja Traditional Council over the death of the King and Overlord of the Gonja State.

The late King, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I doubled as president of the Gonja Traditional Council and the Savannah Region house of chiefs.

His died on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Damongo after a short illness.

In a statement signed by the Regional Secretary of the party, Mohammed Issah read "The New Patriotic Party mourns with the people of Gonjaland and shall be with the family and the region until our revered king is deservedly laid to rest".

Read the full statement below:

For Immediate Release.06. 02. 2023.

The New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region is devastated and endured to accept the most difficult news or reality in Gonjaland. The Son of the 17th Century African King; Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa, Ruler of the great Gonja Dynasty; The father of the conquering Sphere goes through the exit of an uncommon patriarch.

The demise of our overlord calls for introspection, togetherness and sense of oneness about the future of the Gonja Kingdom. Though in pain and grieve about our loss, it should spare us the opportunity to overlook our differences and speak in one tone for development, prosperity and peace as a people .

Life is but a pilgrimage of Mortals who after their sojourn on earth must return unto the creator. We pray Allah Almighty grants Gonjaland, and Northern Ghana by extension the serenity to accept this in good faith.

H. E the President, H.E the Vice President, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor, Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah, the Regional Minister and Chairman and the Party in the Region sends its deepest condolence to the immediate family and the people of Gonjaland in general.

A light from our kingdom is gone creating a vacant space in our hearts that can never be filled; the good books consoles us that, “for everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven”.

Some of the major highlights of Professor Tumtumba Bore-Esa I’ 13-year reign are his role in the 3-eminent Chiefs Committee in the resolution of the protracted Dagbon conflict, the setting up of an educational fund and petitioning and actualization of the creation of Savannah Region, the long held dream of the people of Gonjaland.

As a sports and specifically football fanatic, he became the National Supporters Chairman of Real Tamale United (R.T.U) for five (5) years. As a master in carpentry and joinery between 1957 - 1993, the late Yagbonwura was part and parcel of the construction of most of Ghana's major infrastructural edifices; he also worked in some of the famous construction firms at the time.

The New Patriotic Party mourns with the people of Gonjaland and shall be with the family and the Region until our revered king is deservedly laid to rest. May our good lord find eternal rest for our father, grandfather and overlord. Amen.

MOHAMMED ISSAH

(Secretary - NPP Savannah Region).