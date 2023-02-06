Management of Ghana's economy by Bawumia, Ofori-Atta has been useless – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George says he stands by the ‘useless’ tag of the management of the Ghanaian economy led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The MP was on the TV3 morning show on Monday, February 6, with government rep, Davis Opoku to discuss matters of the economy.

During his submission, Sam George’s use of the word useless did not go down well with Davis Opoku.

Regardless, the MP who took the conversation to social media says he won’t take it back.

According to him, the claim that the use of the word 'useless' is an insult holds no water especially when it had been used by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the past to describe ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

“This morning on the morning show on TV3 Ghana, the government rep, Davis Opoku accused me of insulting the Vice President and Finance Minister because I DESCRIBED their handling of the economy as useless.

“Just to help the NPP communicators running riot, the word USELESS is an adjective,” Sam George argued in a post on Facebook.

The parliamentarian continued, “An adjective modifies or describes a noun or pronoun. A noun identifies people, places or things. Hence, the word USELESS would be an adjective modifying Bawumia or Ken Ofori-Atta in the following sentence;

“The management of Ghana's economy by Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta has been USELESS.”

Meanwhile, Sam George has proposed to the government that if indeed it wants to make available cheaper fuel for Ghanaians, it should remove taxes instead of its Gold for Oil programme.