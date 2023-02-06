W/R: Man arrested for shooting brother during hunting at Bowohomoden

A man identified as Kofi Essoun has mistakenly shot and killed his brother during a hunting expedition at Bowohomoden, a community near Mampong in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

The shooter believed to be in his late 40s has been arrested and is currently in the custody of the Manso Police Station.

According to the information gathered, the suspect is widely known for his hunting in the community.

He is said to have gone on his usual hunting expedition and shot an animal. To his shock, when he proceeded to the spot to pick his game, he saw the lifeless body of his brother instead.

“He came home and informed us that he has killed his brother. He went hunting alone last night without his brother. He saw an animal and shot it, he was going for the animal only for him to see the lifeless body of his brother lying at the same spot. He was shocked as to what his brother was doing at the place at that particular time in the night when he did not go hunting with him,” Nana Kwame, a resident of Bowohomoden told Connect FM in an interview.

According to Ignatius Asaah Mensah who is the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor, the hunter has reported himself to the Manso Police station to be arrested.