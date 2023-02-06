The target is to be before IMF board for full agreement by middle of March – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that government is hoping to go to the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the final agreement of the proposed programme.

According to him, it is the hope of government that the board agreement will be reached in the middle of March.

“Our main concern right now is the arrangements that we are in the process of concluding with the IMF… and the specific assistance that will be useful to us and help us fast-track the process.

“Our target is that by the middle of March, we should be before the Board for the full agreement. We have already taken one important step forward in concluding a staff-level agreement with the IMF and we are now looking to go the full haul in concluding the agreement. We are hoping that it will be done by the middle of March,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President passed these comments during an engagement with Christian Lindner at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Speaking on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, the President said it is unfortunate government had to go through difficulties since it announced the programme.

President Akufo-Addo said, “We now have our relations with the Paris Club and the common framework, and we are looking for as quickly as possible a creditor committee to be established, so we will have the body with whom we can engage to bring those discussions as quickly as possible.”