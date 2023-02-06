UPDATE: Two wanted persons from NDC Congress arrested for involvement in violence

06.02.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to provide an update on its investigations into the disturbances at NDC's national youth and women's congress last year.

In its release, the Police say two more suspects have been arrested.

“The Police have arrested two more suspects wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

“The suspects, Abdul-Fataw Adams and Hajj Dawda Hassan were arrested at Wenchi in the Bono Region and Tishegu, Tamale in the Northern Region respectively,” part of the police statement said.

The police update notes that suspect Hajj Abdul-Fataw is currently on bail while suspect Dawda Hassan is in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

The latest arrest means that a total of six people have been arrested so far in connection with the disturbances.

The six are Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan, and Hajj Abdul-Fataw Adams.

The police adds that its intelligence operations are still ongoing to get the remaining 10 suspects arrested.