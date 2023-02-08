U/E/R: Over 150,000 cattle entered Ghana to graze, chiefs must scrutinise the Fulanis to avoid Jihadists infiltratation — Regional Minister

08.02.2023 LISTEN

Upper East Regional Minister has revealed that over 150,000 cattle have already entered Ghana to graze.

The Regional Minister revealed this to the reporter after he met with all the Fulanis in the region to officially interact with them following the ongoing threats of terrorist groups who are believed to be operating in most countries in the sub-region including neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and others.

"As I speak, over one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000) cattle have already entered Ghana. So I told all my DCEs that, this is even a source of revenue to them because if they are charging one cow Ghc5.00 multiply it by 150,000 cattle. And they come this time to graze and go back and that is what they do every year," he stated.

The Minister urged the chiefs of the various communities to be steadfast and monitor any nomadic herdsmen coming into their community with the cattle from neighbouring countries to graze.

He fears the Jihadists might take advantage of the opportunity by way of entering the region with cattle to establish their footprints.