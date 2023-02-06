Five injured as Bibiani Zongo residents clash with military guards of Asante Gold Mines 

Some residents of Bibiani Gold Mines clashed with the military guards of Asante Gold corporation.

The cause of the clash is however immediately unknown.

Five persons are said to have been wounded as a result.

“We heard one of our colleagues has been shot by the mineworkers. As an assemblyman, I had to approach the management to ascertain the situation because there has been a prolonged dispute between the workers and the community, so there is the need to resolve the concerns”, said t he Assemblyman for Bibiani Zongo electoral area, Abdullah Adams Mohammed.

He said the police are yet to begin investigation adding that the lives of residents are in danger.

“What I realized upon my return to the hospital was that, the victim has been severely injured. We decided to approach the military commander to call his men to order because we cannot bear the shooting from them. When I got there, one of the military men beat me up. The police are yet to comment on the matter.”