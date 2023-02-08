Check out some most expensive university hostels in Ghana

Accommodation is one of the headaches in Ghanaian tertiary institutions.

The government- or school-owned ones are fewer and are mostly unable to accommodate even 30 percent of the student population in most populated institutions.

Meanwhile, some public institutions do not even have their own hostels and are therefore non-residential, meaning students in such institutions are supposed to rely on private ones.

However, most privately owned university hostels, though luxurious, comfortable, and classy, are also more expensive to afford.

St. Theresa’s hostel, located at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, is tipped as the most expensive in Ghana.

Reportedly, the amount charged by the managers per semester is:

GH¢ 16,000 [ ₦ 595,980.02] for 1 bed's space per semester.

GH¢ 8,000 for 2 in 1

GH¢6,500 for 3 in 1

GH¢ 5,500 for 4 in 1.



Also, a new hostel built at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is said to have also been one of the most expensive.

The classical hostel costs:

GH 16,000 per semester, 1 in 1

GH 7,000 per semester, 2 in 1



These hostels are, without doubt, most comfortable for academic work, as they offer a serene environment suitable for studying.