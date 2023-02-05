ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Many join Asantehene to celebrate 1st Akwasidae in 2023

Headlines Many join Asantehene to celebrate 1st Akwasidae in 2023
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Thousands of people gathered at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pay homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of activities to mark the first Akwasidae of the year.

It was marked with drumming and dancing amidst exchange of greetings, presentation of drinks and other pleasantries.

25202353609-1i830o4bbv-akwasidae12023

25202353609-k5grj7u2h1-akwasidae12023

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II entered the Palace in a palanquin dressed in a kente cloth with gold ornaments around his wrists and arms amidst drumming and firing of musketries.

He was followed by the Queen of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

25202353611-0e72ylkxwr-akwasidae-2023

25202353611-vaqdtgfssn-akwasidae-2023

The Akwasidae Festival is a magnificent Asante celebration centered on ancestral reverence, remembrance and acknowledgement of past kings and noble feats.

It serves as a celebration of the Golden Stool and a cultural vibrancy that brings together the Asantehene, sub-chiefs, subjects and dignitaries at Manhyia in Kumasi.

25202353612-qvlxpcb543-akwasidae-20231

25202353612-0e72xljwwr-akwasidae-20231

The atmosphere was charged with a lot of activities, which include drumming and dancing, cultural display and others.

-3news.com

TOP STORIES
body-container-line