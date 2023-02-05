Nii Noi Nortey pays school fees of 10 TESCON members

A former Constituency Chairman and a parliamentary aspirant for Korle Klottey, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has paid the school fees of ten members of the TESCON branch of the University of Ghana, Accra City Campus.

Nii Noi Nortey, after delivering his speech which attracted a rousing applause from the audience, discussed his intention to pay the fees of ten active TESCON members with the executives.

The event was organized under the theme “Fostering togetherness and inclusiveness to break the 8”.

He encouraged the members of TESCON to work assiduously to ensure that the party remains in power as that is the only way for them to realize their dreams after school.

“Let us work hard to retain the NPP in power. In that case, our goals, aspirations or dreams can be realized. We are better off being in this party and winning power than allowing the opposition to come to power. We must not fail to break the 8,” he stated.

This, he said, can only be realized if there is unity amongst the leadership of TESCON and all the other stakeholders in the party.

The astute former Constituency Chairman for Korle Klottey also made a donation of 500 pieces of TESCON t-shirts to the outfit.

He emphasized that he is ever ready to support them anytime they call on him. He also appealed to them to support his candidature as that is the surest way to win the seat from the NDC.

The meeting took place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Accra City Campus of the University of Ghana. Nii Noi Nortey was accompanied by some leading members of the party in the constituency.