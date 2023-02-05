Francis Opai Tetteh sworn into office as first ever Ghanaian to serve on board of World Conference of Mayors INC

05.02.2023 LISTEN

Francis Opai Tetteh, a Ghanaian, has been duly sworn into office as a Member of the Board of Trustees of the World Conference of Mayors Inc at a well-attended event held in the City Hall at Orlando in Florida, USA.

With this honor, Francis has succeeded in becoming the first Ghanaian to occupy this enviable position.

Additionally, the governing body of the World Conference of Mayors Inc. has also appointed Francis Opai to serve as the Country for the Conference of Mayors, Ghana, during its annual Conference held at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

He has been tasked with a key responsibility to rally the Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, CEOs of State Institutions, private organisations and traditional leaders in Ghana to join this noble organisation.

The World Conference of Mayors Inc was founded in April 1984 by Hon. Johnny Ford in Tuskegee, Alabama, USA as a non-partisan and not-for-profit making organisation.

It aims at building the capacity of Mayors, MPs, government appointees and leaders of private organisations in twin city collaborations, technology transfer, trade, and tourism inter alia.

In his acceptance speech, Francis Opai Tetteh expressed his profound appreciation to the entire leadership and the governing body of the World Conference of Mayors Inc especially the Founder and President, former Mayor Johnny Ford, Vice President responsible for Africa, Dr. Mbengue Abdulaye of Gambia and Prof. Wakeelah Mantinez of Wichita City for getting Ghana involved in this magnificent initiative.

He promised to combine the timeless virtues taught by Tetteh Quarshie, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and His Excellency Kofi Anan in the discharge of his duties creditably.

He also took the opportunity to encourage all Members of Parliament and Mayors in Ghana to embrace the World Conference of Mayors, Ghana, and take advantage of the twin cities, trade, technology transfer, tourism and other unbelievable benefits offered by the organisation to serve their constituencies and districts.