Apologise for scandalous, false reportage or I boycott your platform – John Kumah threatens JoyNews

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumash has stressed that he never said “bondholders must not argue with the emotion” attributed to him.

This has been trending since last week when he granted an interview with Joy News to explain matters on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Having cited the reportage, Dr. John Kumash has issued a press release, insisting that it is not only false but also scandalous.

He is now calling on Joy News to pull down a design of the reportage and issue an apology.

He threatens to boycott the Joy News platform.

“My attention has been drawn to a design by Joy News stating that I asked bondholders not to argue with emotions. For the avoidance of doubt, I never made this comment and will never say so.

“To be clear, my comment was in direct response to a statement made by Senyo Hosi which sought to attack my personality,” Dr. John Kumah explained in his release.

The Deputy Minister of Finance added, “I am calling on Joy News to delete this design from their platforms and issue an apology or risk me boycotting their platforms until further notice.”

Below is a copy of the release:

