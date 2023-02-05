Might Ghana Limited Donates to Tamale Children's Home

On the occasion of their CEO's birthday, employees of Might Ghana Limited took the opportunity to show their appreciation by donating a collection of essential items to Tamale Children's Home.

The CEO, Mr. Abdul Jalil Ibrahim, was touched by the thoughtfulness of his employees and expressed his gratitude for their efforts.

"It is a privilege to be part of a company that is dedicated to making a positive impact in the community," he said. "The children at Tamale Children's Home are our future, and I am so grateful to see Might Ghana Limited making a difference in their lives."

Might Ghana Limited is known for its commitment to giving back to the community and this donation is just one of the many ways the company works to make a positive impact. The company has a long history of supporting local courses and initiatives.

The staff at Tamale Children's Home expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the donation and praised the company for its support. The donation, which includes biscuits, tissue paper, diapers and drinks, will go a long way in improving the lives of the children at the home.

"Might Ghana Limited continues to be a responsible corporate citizen, dedicated to supporting initiatives that make a positive impact in the lives of those in need. Mr. Abdul Jalil Ibrahim and his team are an inspiration to us all, showing how businesses can use their resources to make a difference in the world."