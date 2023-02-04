OSP not enough to win the fight against corruption — Micheal Boadi

Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Ghana’s Chapter of Transparency International (TI) says the setting up the Office of the Special Prosecutor is not enough to win the fight against corruption.

GII has called on the government to provide logistical and financial support for anti-corruption agencies to effectively fight pervasive corruption in all forms.

The Fund Raising Manager for GII Mr Micheal Boadi said this in an interview on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Mr Boadi believes the lack of enforcement of laws to effectively tackle corrupt practices in the country has been appalling owing to organisational inadequacies, a phenomenon blamed on insufficient budgetary allocation, direct influence of government over appointments of persons to head the institutions.

“It is an acknowledged fact that Ghana’s challenge has always been enforcement of the regulatory regime, even where there has been progressing in introducing statutory and regulatory interventions, the enforcement of these mechanisms has always been abysmal due to institutional/structural deficits in the anti-corruption enforcement institutions or agencies,” he said.

He has therefore urged the government to re-strategize in the fight against corruption to make it deterrent for people to engage in the canker.

He added that despite some of the measures put in place to fight corruption the results showed the country still had challenges in dealing with the menace.