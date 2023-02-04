U/E/R: Two schools receive furniture in Bolga

An initiative instituted by, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Rex Asanga, dubbed "Special Programme" in collaboration with Professor David Millar of Millar Institute of Transdisciplinary Development Studies (MITDS) seeks to continuously support education in the Municipality.

For a start, 27 pieces of furniture (3 in one desk) have been constructed by students of the Bolgatanga Technical School (BOLTEC) at the cost of GHC4,000 for two schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The two schools, Azimsum Primary in Sumbrungu received 20 pieces of furniture whiles St Charles Special school in Bolgatanga central got 7.

Speaking in an interview with ModernGhana News, the Municipal Chief Executive Rex Asanga said though small, it is a move in the right direction and appealed to individuals and organizations to come on board so that, together they can support their children’s education in the region.

Professor David Millar of Millar Institute of Transdisciplinary Development Studies (MITDS) explained that education is the bedrock of development and must be involved in all concerns. He stated that the MCE’s office could have done it, but as a development-oriented person, he thought it wise to initiate the policy to galvanize thoughtful citizens and friends to bring on board their little contributions to help solve pertinent problems.

Professor Millar indicated that, in the southern sector, some Members of Parliament normally during the Christmas break, went back to their constituencies to solve some development problems with their own resources but in the northern sector, it hardly happens and applauded the MCE for the policy. He stated that the 27 desks come as a relief to 81 pupils who were lying prostrate on the floor to read and write.

He said the 27 pieces at the cost of GHS4,000, if it were to be a government contract, it would have run into hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis. Prof. Millar stated that the MCE’s initiative demonstrates clearly that the various politicians can do more and not only rely on office resources to go this far.